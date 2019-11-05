UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Navy Recruitment Center Announced Registration For Permanent Commission

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:00 PM

Pak Navy Recruitment Center announced registration for Permanent Commission

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Commander Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad, Zafar Iqbal in an announcement said that registration for PN Cadet Term A-2020 Permanent Commission in Pakistan Navy would continue till November 10.

The interested candidates were advised to visit Pak Navy Recruitment Center for registration or visit Pak Navy website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk to register online.

For more information the interested candidates could also contact Pak Navy Recruitment Center phone No. 02449370123.

More Stories From Pakistan

