Pak-Navy Registration For Recruitment In M-Cadet For Doctors Will Continue Till December 8

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:40 PM

Pak-Navy registration for recruitment in M-Cadet for Doctors will continue till December 8

Commander Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad, Zafar Iqbal in a statement said that Registration for recruitment in M Cadet Scheme (Batch 5) for Doctors in Pakistan Navy would continue till December 08, 2019

Announcement has advised intending candidates studying in year 4 (male and female) and fifth year at any Government and PMDC approved medical colleges, unmarried Pakistani national not more than 26 years on 2020 to visit the nearest office of Pakistan Navy along with their original credentials for registration or visit Pakistan Navy website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk for online registration.

The intending candidates can also contact phone number 02449370123 for further information.

