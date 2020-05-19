Pak Navy registration for recruitment in PN-Cadet term to continue till May 31

Officer In-charge Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad, Shakeel Ahmed Awan in an announcement on Tuesday said that registration for recruitment in PN Cadet Term 2020 in Pakistan Navy is in progress and would continue up to May 31, 2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Officer In-charge Pakistan Navy Recruitment Center Shaheed Benazirabad, Shakeel Ahmed Awan in an announcement on Tuesday said that registration for recruitment in PN Cadet Term 2020 in Pakistan Navy is in progress and would continue up to May 31, 2020.

The officer advised unmarried interested candidates to visit Pak Navy Recruitment centre for registration or visit Pakistan Navy Website www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk for online registration.

The announcement also said that for more information candidates shall contact Pak-Navy Recruitment Centre telephone No 02449370123.