Pak Navy registration for recruitment to continue till Aug 02

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Commander of Pakistan Navy Centre Benazirabad, has notified that registration process for recruitment through Short Service Commission Courses (3rd Batch) has been started in Pakistan Navy.

According to a handout issued by the Divisional Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad on Monday, the registration will continue till August 02. The interested candidates were advised to visit Pakistan Navy Recruitment Centre.

The candidates can also visit Pakistan Navy website (www.joinpaknavy.gov.pk) or contact 02449370123 for further information.