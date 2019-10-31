Pak Navy rescues sea cyclone affectees in coastal areas

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Navy conducted a rescue operation in suburb areas of Keti Bandar and Shah Bandar in Thatta and Sajawal districts of Sindh which were affected by sea cyclonic storm "Kyarr".

Upon receipt of information, the Pakistan Navy reacted promptly and dispatched the rescue teams along with requisite equipment and boats to the affected sites of Goths Thakar Kario and Hajamro of Keti Bandar ,and Gul Muhammad and Abbas Jatt of Shah Bandar, where approximately 300 homes were flooded by seawater due to cyclonic storm, a PN press release issued on Thursday said.

During rescue/ relief operations, a large number of people, including women, kids and elderly people, were evacuated to safer places by the Pakistan Navy rescue boats.

Pak Marines also facilitated the locals in the construction / building of protective embankments to avoid inundation. During the rescue operation, medical assistance was also provided to the local populace.