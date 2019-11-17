Pak Navy, Royal Bahrain Defence forces hold bilateral exercise

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :A bilateral exercise Shaheen Al Jazeera-2019 between Pakistan Navy's Special Service Group and Royal Bahrain Defence Forces' Special Operation Force (SOF) concluded at Arabian sea near Karachi.

Shaheen Al Jazeera is a series of bilateral SOF exercises which is conducted annually between Pakistan Navy (PN) and Royal Bahrain Defence Force. This exercise, being 13th in the series, continued for ten days, a press release of ISPR- Navy said here on Sunday.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen military relationships, improve coordination and interoperability besides exchange of professional expertise in SOF domains.

Personnel from both forces mutually benefitted from the exercise which included Maritime Interdiction Operations, SEAL Teams Insertion Techniques and Frogman Operations.

The exercise concluded with a remarkable coordinated Visit Board Search and Seizure Operations involving PN Ships, Sea-king helicopters, Special Forces Boats and combined SOF teams.

The closing event was conducted in Arabian Sea off Karachi and was witnessed by Commander Naval Special Force of Bahrain on board Pakistan Navy Ship who appreciated professional conduct of the exercise.

The exercise is a reflection of strong bilateral military cooperation between Pakistan Navy and Royal Bahrain Defence Force. Professional experiences gained during bilateral exercise were mutually rewarding and will foster greater bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

APP/pas/ 20191117 : TAG = DEB : Log No. = 2 : Time = 20:03/20:15