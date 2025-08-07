Pak Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Narcotics In Joint Operation In Pasni
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Anti Narcotics Force and Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) seized approximately 1100 kilograms (kg) of Hashish, 50 kgs of Ice and 100 kg of Heroin near the coast of Pasni.
The value of the seized consignment in international market is approximately US$ 38 million.
, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Thursday.
The consignment was being smuggled via Arabian Sea to international destinations. The seized items have been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.
This successful operation by Pakistan Navy and ANF resulting in seizure of large quantity of drugs is a testament of PN resolve to fight against illegal activities as national obligation. Pakistan Navy will continue to shoulder its responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with retired senior officers from Dubai Police
UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team arrives in China to participate in World Games Cheng ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi receives global recognition for nursing excellence
Arada awards AED618 million construction contract for Anantara Sharjah Resort, R ..
Members of Security, Safety, Crisis Management Leaders Programme explore UAE's e ..
Abdulaziz bin Humaid chairs first meeting of Investment Attraction and Promotio ..
FANR’s Board of Management Meeting spotlights Barakah operations, strengthens ..
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sharjah Hospitality Group
Games of Future 2025 launches line-up of 11 phygital disciplines
Space42 delivered resilient performance with net profit of USD 53 million in H1
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Child Safety in Emirate
Sharjah Ruler establishes, organises Sharjah Family Development
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Cabinet extends services of COVID-19 Health Technicians, support staff1 minute ago
-
Pak Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics in joint operation in Pasni1 minute ago
-
Lahore Zoo, Safari Park ready to welcome 12 giraffes1 minute ago
-
Senator Hafiz Abdul Karim condemns terrorist attacks in Mastung, Jacobabad1 minute ago
-
AKF’s “Bano Qabil” program celebrated11 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest street crime suspect in joint operation11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan under severe impact of climate change: Naseem-ur-Rehman11 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar for actionable, targeted measures to restore financial sustainability of energy sector21 minutes ago
-
Security put on high alert across Kalat in connection with Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of factory fire incident, ordered immediate steps to save lives31 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for national policy to address Pakistan’s rapid population growth41 minutes ago
-
CJP reaffirms commitment to strengthening district Judiciary, legal infrastructure in Karachi41 minutes ago