Pak Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Narcotics In Joint Operation In Pasni

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Pak Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics in joint operation in Pasni

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Anti Narcotics Force and Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) seized approximately 1100 kilograms (kg) of Hashish, 50 kgs of Ice and 100 kg of Heroin near the coast of Pasni.

The value of the seized consignment in international market is approximately US$ 38 million.

, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Thursday.

The consignment was being smuggled via Arabian Sea to international destinations. The seized items have been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.

This successful operation by Pakistan Navy and ANF resulting in seizure of large quantity of drugs is a testament of PN resolve to fight against illegal activities as national obligation. Pakistan Navy will continue to shoulder its responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.

