Pak Navy Sets Up Free Eye Camp At Gujjo, District Thatta

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:46 PM

Pakistan Navy, with an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases, in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established a Free Eye Camp at village Gujjo of District Thatta

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy, with an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases, in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established a Free Eye Camp at village Gujjo of District Thatta.

A team of qualified Eye Specialists from Pakistan Navy, Eye Sight Trust & Khalid Medical Hospital along with related paramedical staff was deputed at the eye camp, said a press release of ISPR- Navy here on Monday.

The team provided free consultation to visiting patients from Gujjo and adjoining areas. Besides providing basic eye treatment, free medicines were also distributed among patients. In addition to treatment, a lecture was also given to the locals on common eye infections, diseases related to ophthalmology and preventive measures.

A large number of patients from fisherman community and local inhabitants were treated at the Eye Camp.

