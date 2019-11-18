UrduPoint.com
Pak Navy Sets Up Free Eye Camp At Gujjo, Thatta

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:47 PM

With an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established Free Eye Camp at Gujjo village of District Thatta

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :With an aim to facilitate and educate the local populace about eye related diseases Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established Free Eye Camp at Gujjo village of District Thatta.

A team of qualified Eye Specialists from Pakistan Navy and Eye Sight Trust along with related paramedical staff was deputed at the eye camp, says a press release of ISPR- Navy issued here on Monday.

The team provided free consultation to visiting patients from Gujjo and adjoining areas. Besides providing basic eye treatment, free medicines and glasses were also distributed among patients.

In addition to treatment, a lecture was also given to the locals on common eye infections, ophthalmic diseases and preventive measure.

A large number of patients including men, women and children were treated at the Eye Camp.

