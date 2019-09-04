UrduPoint.com
Pak Navy Sets Up Free Medical Camp At Baba Island

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:59 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil Foundation established free medical camp for local populace of Baba Island at Government KMC Girls and Boys Primary school here on Wednesday.

The medical camp was established with the aim to educate locals on prevention of diseases, child health, sanitation, deteriorating maternal health and nutritional deficiencies.

A team of qualified doctors and specialists including SurgicalSpecialist, Skin Specialist, Child Specialist, Medical Specialist and Gynecologist provided free consultation to over 600 visiting patients.

