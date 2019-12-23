Pak Navy sets up free medical camps at Abdul Rehman Goth, Ibrahim Hydri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy, with an aim to provide better medical facilities and create awareness on health issues, in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association and Ulphat Foundation have established Free Medical Camps here at Abdul Rehman Goth and Ibrahim Hyderi.

Teams comprising qualified doctors including General Physician, Gynecologist, Medical, Surgical, Skin and Child Specialists were deputed at the camps, says ISPR- Navy press release here on Monday.

Besides providing free treatment and medicines, minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the camps. In addition, lectures were also arranged to educate locals on prevention of diseases, child health, sanitation of living area, deteriorating maternal health and nutritional deficiencies.

A large number of patients including men, women and children were treated at the camps.