UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Navy Sets Up Free Medical Camps At Abdul Rehman Goth, Ibrahim Hydri

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:20 PM

Pak Navy sets up free medical camps at Abdul Rehman Goth, Ibrahim Hydri

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy, with an aim to provide better medical facilities and create awareness on health issues, in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association and Ulphat Foundation have established Free Medical Camps here at Abdul Rehman Goth and Ibrahim Hyderi.

Teams comprising qualified doctors including General Physician, Gynecologist, Medical, Surgical, Skin and Child Specialists were deputed at the camps, says ISPR- Navy press release here on Monday.

Besides providing free treatment and medicines, minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the camps. In addition, lectures were also arranged to educate locals on prevention of diseases, child health, sanitation of living area, deteriorating maternal health and nutritional deficiencies.

A large number of patients including men, women and children were treated at the camps.

Related Topics

Pakistan Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

1 hour ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

1 hour ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

1 hour ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

1 hour ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

1 hour ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.