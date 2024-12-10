Pak Navy Ship Saif conducts joint exercise with Royal Navy of Oman

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 07:52 PM

Pakistan Navy Ship Saif conducted Joint Patrol and Passage Exercise with Royal Navy of Oman Vessel (RNOV), AL-Seeb and Spanish Navy Ship Santa Maria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan Navy Ship Saif conducted Joint Patrol and Passage Exercise with Royal Navy of Oman Vessel (RNOV), AL-Seeb and Spanish Navy Ship Santa Maria.

Exercises were aimed to develop synergy and mutual understanding between Navies operating in the region while demonstrating interoperability to undertake Joint Operations.

The exercise between Royal Navy of Oman Ship Al -Seeb, Pakistan Navy Ship Saif and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship Kashmir was conducted during Focused Operation ‘Karakoram Resolve’’ under Pakistan led Combined Task Force (CTF-150), said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) on Tuesday.

“Upon culmination of Focused Operation ‘Karakoram Reslove’; PNS Saif also conducted exercise with Spanish Navy Ship Santa Maria and rehearsed various maritime operations to enhance interoperability,” it said.

Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront of international efforts towards Maritime Security by maintaining permanent presence in the vital areas of Indian Ocean Region (IOR), it further said.

In addition, Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman regularly conduct Bilateral Exercise Thamar Al Tayyib to enhance mutual cooperation and understanding between brotherly navies.

“Pakistan Navy and Royal Navy of Oman share a history of operating together for promoting regional peace and stability; wherein regular visits and interaction are being conducted between both navies,” it added.

