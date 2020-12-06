UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Navy Ship TABUK Visits Turkey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Pak Navy ship TABUK visits Turkey

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Recently commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK, visited Port Aksaz, Turkey on her return passage to Pakistan aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing naval collaboration and interoperability with Turkish Navy.

During stay at Port, Pakistan Navy Ship was extended warm welcome by Turkish Naval Authorities, said a press release. Commanding Officer of PNS TABUK called on Aksaz Naval Base Commander Rear Admiral I. Kurtulus Sevinc and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Commanding Officer conveyed sincere regards of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Turkey in general and the Turkish Navy in particular.

The host Military dignitary acknowledged the Pakistan Navy's contributions in ensuring regional maritime security.

The Commanding Officer also highlighted the deteriorating situation and human rights violations being committed by Indian Armed Forces against innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He also extended his gratitude for the whole hearted support provided by the Turkish Navy for TABUK's port call.

Later, on departing the Port, PNS TABUK participated in Coordinated Patrol with Turkish Navy ships. The recent visit of PNS TABUK is reaffirmation of PN-TN collaboration and to further foster brotherly relations between both the countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Pakistan Navy Turkey Visit Jammu Tabuk

Recent Stories

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

1 hour ago

NOC supports Anas Al Otaiba’s candidacy for pres ..

1 hour ago

DHA launches drugs and medical supplies management ..

1 hour ago

Researchers from UAEU among the world&#039;s top 2 ..

2 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah preparations in full swing to ..

2 hours ago

Swatch sets off Expo 2020 Dubai countdown

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.