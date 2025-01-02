Open Menu

Pak Navy Ships Visit Iranian Port Bandar Abbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2025 | 08:13 PM

During an overseas deployment to the Arabian Gulf, Pakistan Navy ships Rasadgar and Azmat, along with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship Dasht, visited Port Bandar Abbas, Iran

The flotilla was led by Commander 14th Destroyer Squadron, Commodore Muhammad Umair, said a news release issued by Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) here Thursday.

Upon arrival at the port, Pakistan Navy ships were warmly received by representatives of Pakistan Embassy and officials from the host Navy.

The Mission Commander, along with the Commanding Officers, held meetings with naval leadership of Iran.

During these interactions, matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed.

The Mission Commander also conveyed well-wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, for the people of Iran.

Following the port call, both PN and PMSA ships conducted a Passage Exercise with an Iranian Navy ship. The exercise at sea aimed to enhance interoperability between the two navies and promote shared learning through coordinated activities.

The visit of the PN flotilla to Iran is expected to further strengthen existing diplomatic ties and cordial relations between the two nations.

