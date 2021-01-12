UrduPoint.com
Pak Navy Submarines’ Missiles Successfully Hit The Targets

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 47 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 03:10 PM

Pak Navy submarines’ missiles successfully hit the targets

The spokesperson says that Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Admjad Khan Niazi has expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy fleet.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2021) Pakistan Navy’ missiles successfully hit their targets on Tuesday.

Navy Spokesperson said that Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the demonstration of the missile firing.

According to details, Pakistan Navy exercised its combat readiness and war fighting cabalities through live weapon firing exercise held at North Arabian sea.

“Anti-ship missiles and torpedoes fired from Naval submarines have successfully engaged intended targets during the exercise,” said Pakistan Navy Spokesperson.

He said that the Naval Chief witnessed the live weapon firing and expressed satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy fleet. He stated that the Naval Chief also commended officers and men for their commitment and professionalism, assuring the navy’s preparedness to thwart any aggression against maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

Pakistan Navy earlier in December last year had carried out a successful demonstration of surface-to-air missile fire.

