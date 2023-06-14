UrduPoint.com

Pak Navy Teams Evacuate Over 1000 People From Villages Of Chuhar Jamali

Published June 14, 2023

Pak Navy teams evacuate over 1000 people from villages of Chuhar Jamali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy's Emergency Response Teams have evacuated over 1000 personnel from various remote villages of Chuhar Jamali area during rescue and relief operations at Creeks area amid tropical cyclone Biparjoy.

Pakistan Navy is actively participating in rescue and relief operations at Creeks area in collaboration with the district government, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The PN teams, additionally, rescued 40 local fishermen including children from Kajhar and adjoining Creeks.

The rescued fishermen were provided necessary medical assistance by PN medical teams exclusively employed for the purpose.

According the spokesperson, diving teams of Pakistan Navy SSG assisted local administration for safe evacuation of 9000 personnel from Keti Bandar, Kharo Chhan and Tarky Bandar to relief camps.

Emergency Response Teams from Pakistan Navy Creeks Brigade patrolled in remote coastal areas to provide immediate assistance to aggrieved populace.

He further informed that Pakistan Navy was maintaining continuous liaison with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), LEAs, provincial government and local administration to provide emergency assistance amid natural calamity of the cyclone.

