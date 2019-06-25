UrduPoint.com
Pak Navy's Command & Staff Conference Held

Tue 25th June 2019 | 07:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded on Tuesday at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future projects and plans of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff.

While making an overall appraisal of the prevalent security environment, Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his utmost confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy. The Naval Chief reiterated Pakistan Navy's unflinching resolve to ensure seaward defence of vital maritime infrastructure and protection of the maritime interests of Pakistan against all threats and challenges.

Command & Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy's policies and plans.

