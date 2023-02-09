Pak-Netherlands consultations review bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The 10th round of Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral political consultations held in Hague on Wednesday reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands as well as regional and multilateral issues of common interest.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the momentum in bilateral cooperation and resolved to further enhance engagement in a range of areas including political, economic, trade and investment, climate change, agriculture, water management, dairy & livestock, education and culture.

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Dutch Secretary General for Ministry of Foreign Affairs Paul Huijts led their respective sides, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The foreign secretary was assisted by the Ambassador of Pakistan to the Netherlands, Suljuk Mustansar Tarar and senior officials.

This year Pakistan and the Netherlands are celebrating 75 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations for which a joint logo was launched at the occasion. The two sides will celebrate the occasion by holding events in Islamabad and the Hague.

During the consultations, the foreign secretary underscored the importance Pakistan attached to the GSP Plus scheme and thanked the Dutch side for its continued support in this regard.

He highlighted the Dutch role as a major trade partner of Pakistan in the European Union and invited Dutch companies to take advantage of Pakistan's liberal investment regime.

Considering the Dutch expertise, the two sides agreed to further deepen cooperation and capacity building in agriculture, especially in increasing crop output, seed development and capacity building of small landholder farmers.

The two sides discussed the challenges posed by climate change. The foreign secretary briefed the secretary of general about the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva last month and the international community's generous support to Pakistan.

He appreciated the Dutch government's assistance in flood relief and post-flood risk assessment.

The secretary-general appreciated Pakistan's assistance in its evacuation operations from Afghanistan.

The foreign secretary reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a peaceful, stable, prosperous and connected Afghanistan.

He also stressed that terrorism was a threat to regional peace and stability and emphasized the importance of collective efforts to combat this menace.

The foreign secretary briefed the secretary general on the situation in South Asia and the situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), including grave human rights violations and illegal attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He said the international community should play its role in resolving Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.