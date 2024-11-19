Pak-Niger Parliamentary Friendship Group holds inaugural briefing to strengthen bilateral ties

The first briefing session of the Pakistan-Niger Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) was held in the National Assembly secretariat to strengthen economic, trade, and cultural ties, fostering global cooperation on both sides

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) The first briefing session of the Pakistan-Niger Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) was held in the National Assembly secretariat to strengthen economic, trade, and cultural ties, fostering global cooperation on both sides.

Organized by the Directorate of Parliamentary Friendship Groups (PFGs) in the National Assembly, the inaugural session featured briefings from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce. This initiative aims to foster stronger trade, economic, and cultural relations.

The briefing was attended by MNAs, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Nelson Azeem, Dr.

Shazia Sobia and Syed Hafeezuddin (virtually) and chaired by Asia Naz Tanoli, MNA / Convener of the Pakistan – Niger Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG).

The Convener of the group Asia Naz Tanoli reaffirmed her commitment to strengthen cooperation, especially in the economic field. Niger's consistent position on the Kashmir dispute was appreciated by the PFG Members.

While highlighting the importance of expanding trade and investment ties between the two countries, the members of the group stated that the Parliamentary Friendship Group could provide a valuable mechanism to advance these goals through closer cooperation.