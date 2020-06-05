Pak Nighaban app launched to provide information on hospitals, availability of ventilators

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday launched the Pak Nighaban app to provide information to the public about hospitals and the availability of ventilators.

The app, which has data about 1,110 hospitals across Pakistan, would provide information about the number of beds, ventilators and all other details of the hospitals, a private news channel reported.

It would also have information regarding emergency respondents and healthcare officials available at the hospitals.

According to the officials, It would help save lives in cases of emergency as the people could easily check the app and go to the hospital that had the facilities available at that time.

Pak Nighaban can be downloaded from Google Play Store. A link has also been given on the government's COVID-19 website, covid.gov.pk, to download it.

