Pak-Norwegian BPC reaffirm to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

The 12th Round of Pakistan-Norway Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) were held here on Wednesday in which the two sides reaffirmed to further strengthen cooperation in areas including investment, shipping, climate change, renewable energy and higher education

Pakistan delegation was led by Ambassador Muhammad Saleem, AS (Europe) while the Norwegian delegation was led by Vebjorn Dysvik, Director General, Department for Regional Affairs, the Foreign Office Spokesperson posted on X.

The BPC also reviewed the progress made since the last BPC held in 2021. In a related post, the spokesperson further said that the Norwegian side, being a key investment partner of Pakistan, was also briefed on the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), recently established by the Government of Pakistan and was invited to explore investment prospects arising out of the Council.