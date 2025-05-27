Open Menu

Pak Nuclear Capability A Beacon Of Hope For Islamic World: WASA MD

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Aamer Aziz said that Pakistan’s emergence as a nuclear power is not only a solid guarantee of national security and sovereignty of the country but it also stands as a symbol of hope for the entire Islamic world.

Speaking on the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer (May 28), he recalled that on this very day in 1998, Pakistan successfully conducted six nuclear tests in the mountains of Chaghi decisively crushing the illusion of Indian military superiority. “With these tests, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first in the Islamic world”, he added.

He said that the Pak nuclear program remains the cornerstone of its defense and continues to serve as a deterrent against hostile forces.

He paid tribute to the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir under whose guidance the Pak armed forces and Pakistani people stand united, vigilant and fully committed to defend the national borders.

Terming Youm-e-Takbeer as a day of renewed national resolve, he said that it serves as a powerful reminder to the Pakistani nation that no sacrifice is too great for the country’s survival.

“All segments of society must come together to ensure security, unity and prosperity of Pakistan”, he added.

