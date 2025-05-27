Pak Nuclear Capability A Beacon Of Hope For Islamic World: WASA MD
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Aamer Aziz said that Pakistan’s emergence as a nuclear power is not only a solid guarantee of national security and sovereignty of the country but it also stands as a symbol of hope for the entire Islamic world.
Speaking on the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer (May 28), he recalled that on this very day in 1998, Pakistan successfully conducted six nuclear tests in the mountains of Chaghi decisively crushing the illusion of Indian military superiority. “With these tests, Pakistan became the seventh nuclear power in the world and the first in the Islamic world”, he added.
He said that the Pak nuclear program remains the cornerstone of its defense and continues to serve as a deterrent against hostile forces.
He paid tribute to the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir under whose guidance the Pak armed forces and Pakistani people stand united, vigilant and fully committed to defend the national borders.
Terming Youm-e-Takbeer as a day of renewed national resolve, he said that it serves as a powerful reminder to the Pakistani nation that no sacrifice is too great for the country’s survival.
“All segments of society must come together to ensure security, unity and prosperity of Pakistan”, he added.
Recent Stories
Meet BingAI: BingX's AI Revolution in Crypto Trading
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak nuclear capability a beacon of hope for Islamic world: WASA MD5 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary inspects Sialkot District Jail5 minutes ago
-
Six arrested, stolen valuables recovered5 minutes ago
-
Levies martyr laid to rest with official protocol5 minutes ago
-
Minister approves Eid cleanliness plan and arrangements for cattle points5 minutes ago
-
LHC orders release of six illegally detained by landlord in Mandi Bahauddin5 minutes ago
-
Pak nuclear capability is a shield against aggression: FCCI leaders5 minutes ago
-
BTTN hosts webinar on Youm-e-Takbeer5 minutes ago
-
SALU explores educational ties with African countries5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews precautionary measures for monsoon15 minutes ago
-
One dead, three injured in clash15 minutes ago
-
One killed in Mastung firing35 minutes ago