Pak Nuclear Capability Is A Shield Against Aggression: FCCI Leaders
Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Leaders of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) said that the nuclear capability of Pakistan remains the most effective deterrent against regional aggression and military imbalance particularly in light of India's recent aerial and drone incursions.
In a joint statement here on Tuesday, FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara, Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Gucha and Vice President Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa extended their sincere congratulations to the nation on Youm-e-Takbeer and expressed deep gratitude to the visionaries behind Pak nuclear strength.
They particularly acknowledged the historic roles of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan in developing Pakistan’s nuclear program and former Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in authorizing the nuclear tests on May 28, 1998.
The FCCI leaders said that Pakistan’s precise response to India’s recent provocations by targeting only the specific locations and aircraft responsible for aggression demonstrated military maturity and technological superiority in modern warfare.
They said that India's belligerence particularly after Pakistan's 1998 nuclear tests made it imperative for Pakistan to achieve nuclear parity to maintain strategic stability in South Asia.
“India’s hostile actions prove that its aggression toward neighbors is far from over which justifies Pakistan’s decision to become a nuclear power”, they added.
The FCCI leaders further said that Pakistan’s nuclear deterrent is essential for lasting peace and balance in the region.
Mutual nuclear capability has served as a stabilizing factor, restricting both nations to conventional warfare despite rising tensions, they added.
