Pak Olive National Gala concludes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) In a concerted effort to raise awareness about the quality standards in the Virgin Olive Oil industry, a Virgin Olive Oil Organoleptic Competition recently took center stage, spotlighting excellence and fostering a culture of quality within the sector.

The competition served as a platform for producers to showcase their commitment to delivering superior virgin olive oil products. The conclusion of the competition marked a significant moment as awards were distributed to commend outstanding achievements, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

The acknowledgement extended to the top 20 progressive olive farmers who demonstrated exemplary practices in olive cultivation, contributing to the overall improvement of the industry.

Additionally, three scientists were recognized for their exceptional field performance, emphasizing the very important role of research and innovation in advancing the virgin olive oil sector. Their contributions are instrumental in pushing the boundaries of knowledge and driving sustainable practices in olive farming.

A highlight of the awards ceremony was the recognition of excellence in packaging and bottling for quality virgin olive oil.

Producers who exhibited meticulous attention to detail in presenting their products received accolades, reinforcing the importance of transparency and high standards in the packaging process.

"The extraversion of virgin olive oil is not safe, but we are proud of our team as we possess the expertise to judge the quality of oil," stated Dr. Muhammad Tariq, highlighting the public awareness aspect of the gala.

In conjunction with the awards ceremony, a World Olive Day Walk was organized, adding a symbolic and community-oriented dimension to the celebration. Participants engaged in a collective walk, emphasizing the global significance of olive cultivation and its positive impact on health, agriculture and the environment.

"In order to ensure olive sector development in the country, we are building capacities and providing training through Italian experts," said International Project Coordinator, Olive Culture Project, Dr Marco Marchetti underlined the commitment to the growth and development of the olive industry in the region.

The overarching focus of the event was to underscore the importance of producing and promoting quality virgin olive oil.

The recognition of outstanding farmers, scientists and packaging practices aimed to set benchmarks for the industry, fostering a sense of pride and commitment to excellence among stakeholders.