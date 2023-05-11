UrduPoint.com

Pak-Oman Cordial Ties Deeply Entrenched In Shared Values Of Brotherhood And Socio-economic Interests, Says NA Speaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Pak-Oman cordial ties deeply entrenched in shared values of brotherhood and socio-economic interests, says NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday said that Pakistan and Oman enjoyed cordial ties deeply entrenched in shared values of brotherhood and socio-economic interests.

Talking to Deputy Chairman State Council of Oman Sheikh Dr. Al-Khattab bin Ghalib bin Ali Al-Hinai, he said Pakistani diaspora in Oman was playing a key role for its socio-economic development.

He appreciated the Oman people and government for hosting a large number of Pakistani workers gracefully.

The speaker appreciated Oman's participation in golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution.

The Oman Parliamentary delegation is in on official visit in Pakistan to attend International constitutional convention organized by National Assembly Secretariat in connection with Golden Jubilee celebration of Constitution.

Discussing nature of friendly ties between the two sides, the speaker said, "Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Oman. The bilateral relations are historical, deep-rooted and based on commonalities of faith, culture and traditions." He also appreciated Oman's role in strengthening peace and stability in the region.

Dr. Al-Khattab appreciated the kind remarks of the speaker and said that Oman considered Pakistan as its brother.

He also stressed on the need to enhance parliamentary contacts via Parliamentary Friendship Group to explore avenues of cooperation in diverse sector particularly climate change.

MNA, Naz Baloch was also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Oman Visit Gold Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organizati ..

Pakistan rules out talks with terrorist organization

40 minutes ago
 SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan b ..

SC orders govt authorities to produce Imran Khan before it within an hour

58 minutes ago
 e&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship ac ..

E&amp; and Vodafone form strategic relationship across Europe, Middle East, and ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pr ..

Ministry of Finance issues decision on transfer pricing documentation requiremen ..

2 hours ago
 IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, rea ..

IMF denies statement on Imran Khan’s arrest, reaffirms trust in Pakistan's eco ..

3 hours ago
 Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islam ..

Int’l Parliamentary Convention underway in Islamabad

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.