Pak Pavilion At Osaka Kansai Expo Draws Crowds With Unique Pink-salt Experience
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM
Osaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) At the bustling Osaka Kansai Expo site, a standout attraction has emerged in the form of the Pakistan Pavilion, nestled in a corner of Commons D. Drawing long queues of visitors, the pavilion immerses guests in a surreal, cave-like environment where nearly everything, from the floor to towering pillar-like structures is made from Pakistan’s iconic pink rock salt.
Originally planning a "Type A" pavilion, where countries construct their own buildings, Pakistan opted instead for a "Type C" shared-space pavilion. Despite the reduced scale, the display has made a strong impression. The limited area was packed with approximately 12 tons of pink salt to create what organizers call a “salt garden,” themed around “the universe inside a grain of salt.”
Pakistan is among the world’s top producers of rock salt, particularly from the Salt Range in Punjab, a 300-kilometer-long mountain range rich in iron-laden pink salt. The famed Khewra Salt Mine in this region, a popular tourist destination, houses not only a mosque but also a facility offering halotherapy—a traditional salt-based treatment that is also practiced in Europe.
At the pavilion, visitors can experience a replica of this therapy. Surrounded by nearly two-meter-high salt pillars, attendees are treated to bursts of salty steam emitted from wall vents every 50 minutes. While scientific research on halotherapy remains limited and inconclusive, some guests have reported relief from symptoms of hay fever after inhaling the salt-infused air.
“Pink salt is a source of national pride for the people of Pakistan,” said Adil Mukhtar, 28, the pavilion’s public relations officer while talking to APP on Friday through whatsapp. “We want many people to know the potential of pink salt, and to come and relax, he added.”
It is worth mentioning here that with its unique ambiance and therapeutic allure, the Pakistan Pavilion continues to captivate and soothe visitors from around the globe.\932
