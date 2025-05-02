Open Menu

Pak Pavilion At Osaka Kansai Expo Draws Crowds With Unique Pink-salt Experience

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Pak Pavilion at Osaka Kansai expo draws crowds with unique pink-salt experience

Osaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) At the bustling Osaka Kansai Expo site, a standout attraction has emerged in the form of the Pakistan Pavilion, nestled in a corner of Commons D. Drawing long queues of visitors, the pavilion immerses guests in a surreal, cave-like environment where nearly everything, from the floor to towering pillar-like structures is made from Pakistan’s iconic pink rock salt.

Originally planning a "Type A" pavilion, where countries construct their own buildings, Pakistan opted instead for a "Type C" shared-space pavilion. Despite the reduced scale, the display has made a strong impression. The limited area was packed with approximately 12 tons of pink salt to create what organizers call a “salt garden,” themed around “the universe inside a grain of salt.”

Pakistan is among the world’s top producers of rock salt, particularly from the Salt Range in Punjab, a 300-kilometer-long mountain range rich in iron-laden pink salt. The famed Khewra Salt Mine in this region, a popular tourist destination, houses not only a mosque but also a facility offering halotherapy—a traditional salt-based treatment that is also practiced in Europe.

At the pavilion, visitors can experience a replica of this therapy. Surrounded by nearly two-meter-high salt pillars, attendees are treated to bursts of salty steam emitted from wall vents every 50 minutes. While scientific research on halotherapy remains limited and inconclusive, some guests have reported relief from symptoms of hay fever after inhaling the salt-infused air.

“Pink salt is a source of national pride for the people of Pakistan,” said Adil Mukhtar, 28, the pavilion’s public relations officer while talking to APP on Friday through whatsapp. “We want many people to know the potential of pink salt, and to come and relax, he added.”

It is worth mentioning here that with its unique ambiance and therapeutic allure, the Pakistan Pavilion continues to captivate and soothe visitors from around the globe.\932

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

17 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

17 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

17 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

18 hours ago
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

18 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

18 hours ago
 NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

18 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

19 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings eliminate Multan Sultans from playoff with 87-run victory

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan