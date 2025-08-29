Pak planning to allocate 1,000 acres to Chinese investors for Maritime Industrial Complex near Port Qasim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The government was planning to allocate 1,000 acres of land to Chinese investors for the establishment of an Integrated Maritime Industrial Complex near Port Qasim.

Jawad Akhtar, Technical Advisor at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, told Wealth Pakistan that the land will be used by Chinese investors to develop a large-scale advanced hub that will consolidate multiple maritime activities like shipbuilding, shipbreaking, repair and maintenance, and recycling as part of a technology-driven system designed to modernize Pakistan’s maritime industry.

Jawad Akhtar explained that the initiative is aimed at replacing the outdated shipbreaking practices that have long been centered in Gadani. “At one time, Gadani was number one in the world for shipbreaking, but today it has fallen behind due to outdated practices. This project will revive that glory,” he added.

He told Wealth Pakistan that the Chinese investors plan to bring robotic and advanced technological systems for dismantling and recycling ships. He said large docks will be constructed at the site to enable efficient and modern processes of shipbreaking, marking a significant departure from reliance on conventional methods. Another key feature of the complex will be the installation of re-rolling mills to process melted ship steel directly on-site.

Currently, Pakistan imports ship-grade steel due to insufficient domestic production. With the new facilities, the country will be able to meet its own demand, reducing reliance on imports and saving valuable foreign exchange.

Highlighting the scale of the technological advancement, Jawad Akhtar noted that the new complex will be capable of producing vessels seven to eight times larger than those being produced right now in Pakistan and that too in a short period of just one year. This represents a nearly 70% gain in time efficiency.

Jawad Akhtar emphasized that the land allocation and development of the complex go beyond an infrastructure project. It is the revival of Pakistan’s blue economy, positioning the country as not only a regional hub but also a significant global player in shipbuilding, recycling, and repair, he said.

“This is the first investment of this magnitude by a single company in Pakistan’s maritime sector,” he underlined. “Once completed, it will fundamentally transform our shipbuilding, recycling, and repair capabilities, making Pakistan a global leader in this industry,” he added.