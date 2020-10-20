Pak Post Foundation rejects misleading information about DFPO program

Pakistan Post Foundation (PPF) Logistic Division on Tuesday rejected the misleading information circulating on social media about the Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO) program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post Foundation (PPF) Logistic Division on Tuesday rejected the misleading information circulating on social media about the Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO) program.

According to PPF, "it has been reported that messages from individuals promoting the DFPO Program have been circulating on social media, which are spreading misleading information about this program.

PPF Logistics Division is the custodian of DFPO Program duly mandated under license from Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD). "All applications shall be submitted at the website dfpo.pk, which will be processed by the evaluation team at PPF (Logistics Division) based on the eligibility and feasibility criteria" the statement said.

Franchise setup, shop acquisition, rental, utilities, employee salary and all other operational and maintenance expenses are sole responsibility of the Franchisee. Neither Pakistan Post nor PPF (Logistics Division) shall pay any amount whatsoever in this regard.

Pakistan Post or PPF (Logistics Division) does not collect up-front amount of Rs. 150,000 for franchise setup. This is an estimated amount that the franchisee shall require in order to procure the starter kit items specified by PPF (Logistics Division).

The starter kit includes laptop, printer, barcode scanner and other peripherals for franchise operations and franchisee may purchase the specified equipment from market at its sole discretion. Franchise activation and mobilization charges may apply.

Franchisees are entitled to commission on sale of Postal services, broken down into two parts; i.e. 10% commission is entitled for booking of postal products through the DFPO platform, whereas mail pickup from franchise and delivery to tagged post office shall be handled by PPF (Logistics Division) or its authorized transport agent. In cases where the franchisee is authorized to deliver mail to the tagged post office, an additional commission shall be sanctioned up to a maximum of 10% for such mail handling.

PPF (Logistics Division) strives to integrate value-added products and services for DFPO branches. These include e-commerce, financial services, insurance and others. Commission structure on these products shall be communicated from time to time to all franchisees.