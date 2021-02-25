UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Post, Health Deptt Sign Agreement For Transporting Vaccines, Blood Samples

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Pak Post, health deptt sign agreement for transporting vaccines, blood samples

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Department and Pakistan Post Department on Thursday singed an agreement for transporting vaccines and blood samples for hepatitis control programme.

In this regard, a ceremony was held here at the office of Postmaster General Punjab.

The agreement was signed by Director General Health Dr Haroon Jahangir and Postmaster General Central Punjab Khawaja Imran Raza. As per the agreement, medicines, vaccines and blood samples related to hepatitis control programme would be transported across the 36 districts of the province through the network of Pakistan Post.

On the occasion, Postmaster General Khawaja Imra Raza said that Pakistan Post was taking new initiatives to boost revenue and contain deficient, adding that the department was entering into a new era of digitalization and determined to provide best services at highly affordable prices to its valued customers.

Khawaja Imran Raza maintained that through the agreement, Pakistan Post would ensure delivery of bloodsamples from DHQ/THQ hospitals from 159 locations across the province through its transmission and delivery network within 24 hours to centralized laboratory in Lahore.

The DG Health services also expressed his views at the occasion and said that through the initiative, the services of hepatitis control programme would be extended to the remote areas and rural population of Punjab with the help of extensive network of Pakistan Post.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Pakistan Post From Agreement Best Blood

Recent Stories

UAE, Czech Republic discuss military cooperation a ..

1 hour ago

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

1 hour ago

2 hours ago

Cotton price touches sky  

2 hours ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.