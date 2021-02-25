Pak Post, health deptt sign agreement for transporting vaccines, blood samples

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Department and Pakistan Post Department on Thursday singed an agreement for transporting vaccines and blood samples for hepatitis control programme.

In this regard, a ceremony was held here at the office of Postmaster General Punjab.

The agreement was signed by Director General Health Dr Haroon Jahangir and Postmaster General Central Punjab Khawaja Imran Raza. As per the agreement, medicines, vaccines and blood samples related to hepatitis control programme would be transported across the 36 districts of the province through the network of Pakistan Post.

On the occasion, Postmaster General Khawaja Imra Raza said that Pakistan Post was taking new initiatives to boost revenue and contain deficient, adding that the department was entering into a new era of digitalization and determined to provide best services at highly affordable prices to its valued customers.

Khawaja Imran Raza maintained that through the agreement, Pakistan Post would ensure delivery of bloodsamples from DHQ/THQ hospitals from 159 locations across the province through its transmission and delivery network within 24 hours to centralized laboratory in Lahore.

The DG Health services also expressed his views at the occasion and said that through the initiative, the services of hepatitis control programme would be extended to the remote areas and rural population of Punjab with the help of extensive network of Pakistan Post.