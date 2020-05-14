Pak Post implemented a computerized pension payment system to streamline procedure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has implemented a computerized pension payment system in all 83 General Post Offices (GPOs) across the country to overcome the problems and streamline the procedure.

Spokesman of the department told APP that there was a dire need to computerize the overall pension payment system to facilitate the customers.

Pakistan Post provides an extensive range of products and services to cater for both the personals and business needs of various segments of society. These traditional services constitute the core business of the Pakistan Post.

Pakistan Post is providing a universal postal service network in harmony with the Universal Postal Union (UPU) strategy to ensure secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at affordable cost.