UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Post Implemented A Computerized Pension Payment System To Streamline Procedure

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:40 AM

Pak Post implemented a computerized pension payment system to streamline procedure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has implemented a computerized pension payment system in all 83 General Post Offices (GPOs) across the country to overcome the problems and streamline the procedure.

Spokesman of the department told APP that there was a dire need to computerize the overall pension payment system to facilitate the customers.

Pakistan Post provides an extensive range of products and services to cater for both the personals and business needs of various segments of society. These traditional services constitute the core business of the Pakistan Post.

Pakistan Post is providing a universal postal service network in harmony with the Universal Postal Union (UPU) strategy to ensure secure and timely delivery of mail, money and material at affordable cost.

Related Topics

Business Money Pakistan Post Post All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Federal govt signs agreement of worth Rs 442b with ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 775 deaths after 35, 793 cases of ..

13 minutes ago

FDI registers upward trend in Pakistan owing to ne ..

21 minutes ago

Typhoon forces risky evacuations in virus-hit Phil ..

21 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 May 2020

1 hour ago

Virus crisis adds to woes of Africa's oil producer ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.