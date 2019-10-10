UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Post Improves Its Delivery Vehicles, Gadgets

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:45 PM

Pak Post improves its delivery vehicles, gadgets

After being revived under the incumbent government, Pakistan Post has been making progress in its delivery systems and other communication means including motorcycles, vehicles, letter boxes and employees' uniform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :After being revived under the incumbent government, Pakistan Post has been making progress in its delivery systems and other communication means including motorcycles, vehicles, letter boxes and employees' uniform.

Pakistan Post has revitalized its departmental buildings up to 119 buildings, letter boxes up to 12803, UMS/registered letter envelopes up to 30 million, packing boxes for parcels up to 3 million while the postmen's uniform have been upgraded up to 14,700 under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, according to data shared by the ministry.

Similarly, the number of mail vehicles has reached to 344, which were plying across the country while boxes on motorcycles of delivery staff have reached up to 2000 motorcycles.

An official of Pakistan Post told APP that ministry was taking initiatives in e-commerce as well. "Having received up to 1600 registrations till�August 2019 for partnership in online shopping portals and retailers, our 'PakPostShop' was providing an economical platform to emerging entrepreneurs to boost their businesses on fair rates", he said.

Initiated in February earlier this year under Pakistan�Post's e-commerce initiative,�PakPostShop has been offering partnership opportunities to young entrepreneurs and retailers who were also dealing in online shopping portals and stores to get benefit�from�Pakistan Post's country-wide infrastructure, delivery and logistics network, he added.

Some of the online official partners included Pets One, 71�Sports, Trendz, Book Berry, Bed in Shines and Dry but store. These stores dealt in�sports�goods, dry fruits, books, furniture, home appliances, clothing and fashion accessories. They also offered home delivery services.

E-commerce�business�is getting popularity in�Pakistan. This service enabled the partners to seek assistance�from�the postal service that propose seamless counter operations, time tested payment system and collect and return services to get their products order and deliver in�all�cities, towns and virtually 80,000 villages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Vehicles Young Progress February 2019 Pakistan Post Post Government Million

Recent Stories

Recent winners of the Nobel Literature Prize

11 minutes ago

Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif takes charge as VC Women ..

12 minutes ago

DC stresses vocational training in Khanewal

12 minutes ago

OPEC Overcomplies With Oil Output Cut Deal by 174% ..

12 minutes ago

Minsk Voices Concern Over Turkish Offensive in Syr ..

12 minutes ago

EAEU to Sign Free Trade Agreement With Serbia on O ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.