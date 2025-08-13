Open Menu

Pak Post Issues Commemorative Stamp Of Rs 30

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 07:03 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Post to celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner across the country.

A commemorative stamp of Rs 30 has been issued by Pakistan Post on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

On the instructions of Director General Samiullah Khan, the buildings of GPOs of important cities across the country including Twin Cities, Murree, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar have been beautifully decorated with electric lights and national flags.

Additional Director General Operations Maqsood Ahmed said that the commemorative stamp highlights the achievements of the Pakistan Army in the fight for justice along with Independence Day.

The special commemorative stamp will be available for sale at philatelic bureaus across the country.

He said that instructions have been issued to organize special events in all GPOs.

He confirmed APP that the flag hoisting ceremony at Rawalpindi GPO will be attended by the business community, souvenir stamp enthusiasts, and students. On this occasion, the national anthem will be played and a cake will be cut.

The GPO building Rawalpindi has been decorated with national flags and illuminating lights portraying the national resolve and beauty.

