Pak Post Launches Drive To Retrieve 280 Properties Under Illegal Occupation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:45 PM

With 280 properties under illegal occupation, the Pakistan Post has started a drive to retrieve its land and buildings encroached by retired employees and other illegal occupants across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :With 280 properties under illegal occupation, the Pakistan Post has started a drive to retrieve its land and buildings encroached by retired employees and other illegal occupants across the country.

According to a senior official of Pakistan Post, some 17 vacant plots, six office buildings and 257 residential units were under illegal occupation of different people.

The retired employees, who had not vacated 257 residential buildings across the country, were declared as 'occupiers' and they were charged double amount of their current rental value, he told APP on Friday.

The official said a committee had been formed that would decide allotment of official accommodations to the employees purely on merit.

He said 23 buildings of the Post were occupied by different entities, including private companies, most of them were situated in Karachi, including a four acre plot on I. I. Chundrigar Road.

The official said the whole system of Pakistan Post would be digitized during next 6 months.

