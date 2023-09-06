Open Menu

Pak Post Launches EMS Plus Services For South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Pakistan Post launched Express Mail Service Plus to facilitate customers in South Punjab within 72 hours of service delivery here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Post launched Express Mail Service Plus to facilitate customers in South Punjab within 72 hours of service delivery here on Wednesday.

Apart from 10 GPOs of South Punjab, booking facilities will be available in all major post offices.

Postmaster General (PMG) South Punjab Circle Zulfiqar Hasnain opened the counter for Express Mail at GPO Multan today.

Chief Postmaster Multan Faiza Khalid Rao, Arif Khan Niazi, Deputy Postmaster, and others were present at the launching ceremony.

General South Punjab said that Pakistan Post was lacking fast and modern service with lesser rates than courier companies.

Meeting the demand for the fastest delivery service, Pakistan Post launched this new facility EMS Plus, he informed.

He urged upon masses to take advantage of the modern facility of EMS Plus.

On this occasion, the administrative officers of Multan General Post Office Abdul Rauf Khan, Shahid Yousaf, Rao Muhammad Tahir, Khurram Behzad Naqvi, Sohail Anwar, Muhammad Tahir, Shahid Malik, Rana Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Mazhar attended the ceremony.

