Pak Post Launches New Product For Export Sector

Pak Post launches new product for export sector

Pakistan Post has launched a new product for export sector companies (small & medium Enterprises) and fast, reliable and economical transmission of documents for students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has launched a new product for export sector companies (small & medium Enterprises) and fast, reliable and economical transmission of documents for students.

The new initiatives aimed to harness the opportunities that are emerging from the market and thus to enhance the Quality of Service.

Pakistan Post EMS Plus a new product that is time sensitive and offers end to end tracking facility to the esteemed customers of Pakistan Post.

The service is available in major cities and links the country with 173 countries worldwideIt is fast yet very economical even as compared to our own EMS not to speak of the charges of private couriers.

The booking points and cities are being increased continuously.

