Open Menu

Pak Post, NADRA Jointly Sets Up Counters At GPOs For Citizens Facilitation

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Pak Post, NADRA jointly sets up counters at GPOs for citizens facilitation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Post and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) jointly established special counters in all small and large post offices of South Punjab, including Multan, for the renewal and modification of national identity cards for urban residents.

These special counters, located in various post offices, facilitate the renewal of expired identity cards through NADRA.

Updates to temporary addresses, urdu passports, marriage certificates, and other changes are also being processed through this facility.

Residents can avail of these services from designated counters in Timber Market Post Office, Mumtazabad Post Office, and Gulgasht Post Office.

These facilities are available from 9 am to 4 pm, enhancing the convenience for urban residents in southern Punjab.

Postmaster General (PMG) South Punjab, Zulfiqar Husnain, conducted a special counter-inspection at Multan General Post Office during which Chief Postmaster Faiza Khalid Rao, Abdul Rauf Khan, Usman Khan Baloch, Shahid Yousaf, and senior postmaster Multan briefed the PMG about NADRA's facilities. He emphasized the Pakistan Post's commitment to providing every possible convenience to the residents of southern Punjab through efficient management and staff efforts.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Marriage Usman Khan Market Pakistan Post Post All From

Recent Stories

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

2 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

2 hours ago
 Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

3 hours ago
 Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

5 hours ago
PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

1 day ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan