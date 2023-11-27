Pak Post, NADRA jointly sets up counters at GPOs for citizens facilitation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Post and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) jointly established special counters in all small and large post offices of South Punjab, including Multan, for the renewal and modification of national identity cards for urban residents.

These special counters, located in various post offices, facilitate the renewal of expired identity cards through NADRA.

Updates to temporary addresses, urdu passports, marriage certificates, and other changes are also being processed through this facility.

Residents can avail of these services from designated counters in Timber Market Post Office, Mumtazabad Post Office, and Gulgasht Post Office.

These facilities are available from 9 am to 4 pm, enhancing the convenience for urban residents in southern Punjab.

Postmaster General (PMG) South Punjab, Zulfiqar Husnain, conducted a special counter-inspection at Multan General Post Office during which Chief Postmaster Faiza Khalid Rao, Abdul Rauf Khan, Usman Khan Baloch, Shahid Yousaf, and senior postmaster Multan briefed the PMG about NADRA's facilities. He emphasized the Pakistan Post's commitment to providing every possible convenience to the residents of southern Punjab through efficient management and staff efforts.