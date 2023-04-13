UrduPoint.com

Pak Post Offers Eid Cards Freely To Customers To Revive Its Tradition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Pak Post offers Eid cards freely to customers to revive its tradition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :In a bid to revive the forgotten tradition of Eid Cards, the Pakistan Post has set up a special counter to attract citizens for dispatching the cards for greeting their relatives and friends on the festive occasion.

Postmaster General (PMG) South Punjab Circle Zulfiqar Hussnain opened the counter at Multan General Post Office (GPO) here on Thursday.

Chief Postmaster (CPM) Multan, Faiza Khalid Rao, known academician Dr Hameed Raza Siddiqi, Ahmad Iqbal, Shahid Yousuf and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Hussnain termed Pakistan Post custodian of tradition saying that the internet has overlapped the tradition of sending Eid Cards which the public used to dispatch in great numbers in the past.

He stated that the consumers who would use the Pakistan Post counter for sending parcels and gifts would be offered Eid Cards free of charge. CPM Faiza Khalid Rao informed that the cards were available with all the GPO while a dedicated counter had been set up at Multan GPO.

