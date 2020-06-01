Pak Post offers POS to fulfill requirements of small remittances

Pakistan Post has offered the Postal Order Service (POS) to fulfill requirements of small remittances at nominal commission

Spokesman Pakistan Post told APP that this traditional postal service facilitates prospective students and would be employees to request prospectus, application forms and other relevant information.

He said that Pakistan Postal Orders was issued in the denominations of Rs. 10.00, Rs. 15.00, Rs. 20.00, Rs. 30.00 and Rs. 50.00.

"Pakistan Postal Orders for fixed sum from Rs.

1.00 to 50 was sold either for cash or for cheque and paid by all head and sub-post offices in Pakistan", he said.

He said that Pakistan Post would continue its operations amid risk of COVID-19 to facilitate people at their doorstep across the country.

He said that all the staff was directed to follow standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent spread of COVID-19.

He�said that the department was providing delivery services to about 20 million households and businesses as community service without any cost considerations.