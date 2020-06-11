UrduPoint.com
Pak Post Receives An Amount Of Rs. 72.407 Mln On Account Of Terminal Dues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 08:51 PM

Pak Post receives an amount of Rs. 72.407 mln on account of terminal dues

Pakistan Post has received an amount of Rs 72.407 million during the period from July 2019 to December 2019 on account of terminal dues for the imbalance of international mails received from and dispatched to other countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post has received an amount of Rs 72.407 million during the period from July 2019 to December 2019 on account of terminal dues for the imbalance of international mails received from and dispatched to other countries.

According to Economic Survey 2019-2020, First Micro Finance Banking (FMFB) of Pakistan Post has also earned Rs 2.740 million during the period from July-December FY2019through commission on disbursement/recovery of FMFB loans and services/space providedto the FMFB operators.During July- December FY2020, 894 remittance payments have been made by designated post offices and an amount of Rs 58.252 million was paid.

