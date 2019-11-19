Pak Post seeks technical assistance from NITB for employees' data

(@imziishan)

Pakistan Post required technical assistance from National Information Technical Board (NITB) to update the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) for digitization of its employees' data to retain transparency in the department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Post required technical assistance from National Information Technical board (NITB) to update the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) for digitization of its employees' data to retain transparency in the department.

After launching the successful system to eradicate problems such as ghost employees and lack of up-gradation of financial data, Pakistan post was now seeking technical assistance from NITB regarding updated software for its web portal, an official told APP on Tuesday.

The HR management system also aimed at ensuring absence of political induction and influence regarding transfers on behalf of the employees because this will also be mentioned next to the name of that employee on the official website of Pakistan Post. He said through this system the department would also be able to identify the ghost employees and pensioners who were illegally benefiting from the institution.

Record of current employees' overall performance will be updated after every quarter, he said adding that "All the data will be published on official website which includes professional history of 40,000 employees of the department".

The official said this is the first time in history of Pakistan post that all of its employees' data have been documented into different categories and will be accessible to public as well.

Information regarding employees' birth, appointments, promotions and demotion, transfers, notices regarding misconducts and award and certificates would be available online under the name of the employee, he said.

Data regarding employees' monthly incomes including NTN numbers, increments and deductions in salary will also be available on this system to counter corruption in the department, the official added.