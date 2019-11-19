UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Post Seeks Technical Assistance From NITB For Employees' Data

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:45 PM

Pak Post seeks technical assistance from NITB for employees' data

Pakistan Post required technical assistance from National Information Technical Board (NITB) to update the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) for digitization of its employees' data to retain transparency in the department

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Post required technical assistance from National Information Technical board (NITB) to update the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) for digitization of its employees' data to retain transparency in the department.

After launching the successful system to eradicate problems such as ghost employees and lack of up-gradation of financial data, Pakistan post was now seeking technical assistance from NITB regarding updated software for its web portal, an official told APP on Tuesday.

The HR management system also aimed at ensuring absence of political induction and influence regarding transfers on behalf of the employees because this will also be mentioned next to the name of that employee on the official website of Pakistan Post. He said through this system the department would also be able to identify the ghost employees and pensioners who were illegally benefiting from the institution.

Record of current employees' overall performance will be updated after every quarter, he said adding that "All the data will be published on official website which includes professional history of 40,000 employees of the department".

The official said this is the first time in history of Pakistan post that all of its employees' data have been documented into different categories and will be accessible to public as well.

Information regarding employees' birth, appointments, promotions and demotion, transfers, notices regarding misconducts and award and certificates would be available online under the name of the employee, he said.

Data regarding employees' monthly incomes including NTN numbers, increments and deductions in salary will also be available on this system to counter corruption in the department, the official added.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Post All From Employment

Recent Stories

BJP leader taken out by security for interrupting ..

7 minutes ago

US 'Firmly' Disagrees With Macron's Assessment of ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Seek Gov't, Volunteers' Support t ..

4 minutes ago

Rights Group Urges UN Mission in CAR to Strengthen ..

4 minutes ago

Taliban Releases US, Australian Hostages in Prison ..

4 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomes release of two ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.