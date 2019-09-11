'Pak Post Shop' providing economical platform to emerging entrepreneurs

(@imziishan)

Having received up to 1550 registrations till July for partnership in online shopping portals and retailers, Pakistan Post's 'PakPostShop' was providing an economical platform to emerging entrepreneurs to boom their businesses on fair rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Having received up to 1550 registrations till July for partnership in online shopping portals and retailers, Pakistan Post's 'PakPostShop' was providing an economical platform to emerging entrepreneurs to boom their businesses on fair rates.

Initiated in February earlier this year under Pakistan�post's e-commerce initiative,�PakPostShop has been offering partnership opportunities to young entrepreneurs and retailers who were also dealing in online shopping portals and stores to get benefit�from�Pakistan Post's country-wide infrastructure, delivery and logistics network.

Talking to APP, an official of�Pakistan Post�said that they were receiving the registration offers in bulk but partnership was offered only after a scrutinized process that confirmed the authenticity and seriousness of the entrepreneur or retailer.

"Many international web portal operators have also shown their interest to enter into Pakistan market with Pakistan Post as their delivery partner", he added.

He said those who registered their brands were not only online store owners but regular retailers were also showing interests in working with us to get advantage�from�logistic services of Pakistan Post.

A young entrepreneur form Islamabad, Ayesha Ali, has been doing an online business dealing in women's bags and clothings.

"I have been using the services of private home delivery companies which was a costly not for my customers but for me as well", she told APP about her experience with PakPost shop. "I registered my business with Pakistan Post for getting my orders delivered through Post's logistics services and its performance has been satisfactory".

She said her orders get delivered on time, without damage or getting misplaced and on economic charges.

Some of the online official partners included Pets One, 71�Sports, Trendz, Book Berry, Bed n Shines and Dry but store. These stores dealt in�sports�goods, dry fruits, Books, furniture, Home appliances, clothings and fashion accessories. They also offered home delivery services.

E-commerce�business�is getting popularity in�Pakistan. This service enabled the partners to seek assistance�from�the postal service that propose seamless counter operations, time tested payment system and collect and return services to get their products order and deliver in�all�cities, towns and virtually 80,000 villages