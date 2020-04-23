Pak Post Shop providing economical platform to emerging entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :'Pak Post Shop' is offering collaboration to interested e-commerce partners, through selling their products using postal counters, for online order placement of their products.

This facility would provide an economical platform to emerging entrepreneurs helping them boast their businesses on affordable rates.

An official of Pak Post told APP on Thursday that the service was initiated in February earlier this year under Pakistan post's e-commerce initiative, under which Pak Post Shop has been offering partnership opportunities to young entrepreneurs and retailers to get benefit from Pakistan Post's country-wide infrastructure, delivery and logistics network.

"Many international web portal operators have also shown interest to enter into Pakistani market with Pakistan Post as their delivery partner", he added.

He said those who registered their brands were not only online store owners but regular retailers also showed interests to work with us to get advantage of Pakistan Post logistic services.

He said that E-commerce business is getting popularity in Pakistan and this service would enable its partners to seek assistance from the postal service that propose seamless counter operations, time tested payment system and collect and return services to get their products order and deliver in all cities, towns and more than 80,000 villages in the country.