UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak Post Shop Providing Economical Platform To Emerging Entrepreneurs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:40 PM

Pak Post Shop providing economical platform to emerging entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :'Pak Post Shop' is offering collaboration to interested e-commerce partners, through selling their products using postal counters, for online order placement of their products.

This facility would provide an economical platform to emerging entrepreneurs helping them boast their businesses on affordable rates.

An official of Pak Post told APP on Thursday that the service was initiated in February earlier this year under Pakistan post's e-commerce initiative, under which Pak Post Shop has been offering partnership opportunities to young entrepreneurs and retailers to get benefit from Pakistan Post's country-wide infrastructure, delivery and logistics network.

"Many international web portal operators have also shown interest to enter into Pakistani market with Pakistan Post as their delivery partner", he added.

He said those who registered their brands were not only online store owners but regular retailers also showed interests to work with us to get advantage of Pakistan Post logistic services.

He said that E-commerce business is getting popularity in Pakistan and this service would enable its partners to seek assistance from the postal service that propose seamless counter operations, time tested payment system and collect and return services to get their products order and deliver in all cities, towns and more than 80,000 villages in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Young February Market Pakistan Post Post All From

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

47 minutes ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

50 minutes ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

2 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

2 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.