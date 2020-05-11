UrduPoint.com
Pak Post UMS COD Service Provide Online Shopping Facility

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 01:41 PM

Pak Post UMS COD service provide online shopping facility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Post's Urgent Mail Service (UMS) - Cash On Delivery (COD) service is one of the most promising services for online buying and selling.

Spokesman Pakistan Post told APP that provision of such services was becoming more and more important, as the concept of electronic media and online shopping was gaining popularity with each passing day.

He said even though online shopping was gaining popularity but that still did not mean that Pakistan had completely accepted the online buying and selling trend.

"Therefore, in order to gain the confidence of the postal clientele and capture the market share, Cash on Delivery service was started by using a well established and large network of postal outlets of UMS under the name of "UMS COD".

UMS Cash on Delivery (COD) Service has been launched at 226 locations linked with UMS network", he said.

The COD system is designed to meet requirement of persons/businesses who wish to pay for articles sent to them at the time of receipt of the articles relating to them and also meet the requirements of traders and others who wish to recover, through the agency of the post office the value of articles supplied by them.

Packets, parcels and printed papers prepaid with postage of UMS fee may be transmitted by the inland post as COD articles, provided that the amount specified for remittance to the sender in the case of any such articles does not exceed Rs.100,000/-.

