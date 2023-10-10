Pak prosperity lies in implementing skilled education; Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi said that skills development and technical education can play critical role in the economic prosperity of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi said that skills development and technical education can play critical role in the economic prosperity of the country.

He was addressing at the laptop distribution ceremony as the chief guest, organized by National Skills University (NSU) here Tuesday.

He said that institutions like the NSU need to be developed in every district of the country. The NSU’s curriculum and teaching-learning practices must be replicated nationwide due to its unique nature, he added.

The education minister said that Pakistan's future lies in enhancing youth employability by improving soft and hard skills required at workplaces.

Further elaborating on skills, the minister stressed the need to enhance opportunities for youth to learn skills in all provinces of Pakistan. He said that there was a dire need to develop more such institutions in all provinces of the country.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that skills development can lead to enhancing employability/entrepreneurial opportunities for youth nationwide. Introducing Skills Learning programs at the district level will be an opportunity to popularize skills education linked with employability and job markets.

The minister took a deep interest in various ongoing programs and advised the Vice Chancellor to prepare a detailed report for implementing skills education nationwide.

Vice-Chancellor NSU, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, in his welcome message, outlined the successes of the University over the past four years.

The University has been transformed from a deserted place to the most progressive skills learning center, got recognition from the UNESCO/UNEVOC, participated in the UNEVOC Network Coaction Initiative 2022, and is continuing this honor for 2023.

The federal minister interacted with students receiving laptops in their meritorious accomplishments. He advised the students to pay attention to their studies and learn employable skills.

The students and faculty praised the federal minister's vision related to enhancing the employability of Pakistani youth across the country.

Madad Ali Sindhi also took a tour of laboratories and workshops and advised faculty members to pay full attention to training Pakistani youth.

He also praised the contribution of the University's Advisory Council toward their support of curriculum development and its alignment with workplace-ready learning.

According to the minister, continued community and employer support for empowering Pakistani youth with employable skills is the ultimate solution for a prosperous Pakistan.