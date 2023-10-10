Open Menu

Pak Prosperity Lies In Implementing Skilled Education; Caretaker Federal Minister For Education And Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Pak prosperity lies in implementing skilled education; Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi said that skills development and technical education can play critical role in the economic prosperity of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi said that skills development and technical education can play critical role in the economic prosperity of the country.

He was addressing at the laptop distribution ceremony as the chief guest, organized by National Skills University (NSU) here Tuesday.

He said that institutions like the NSU need to be developed in every district of the country. The NSU’s curriculum and teaching-learning practices must be replicated nationwide due to its unique nature, he added.

The education minister said that Pakistan's future lies in enhancing youth employability by improving soft and hard skills required at workplaces.

Further elaborating on skills, the minister stressed the need to enhance opportunities for youth to learn skills in all provinces of Pakistan. He said that there was a dire need to develop more such institutions in all provinces of the country.

Madad Ali Sindhi said that skills development can lead to enhancing employability/entrepreneurial opportunities for youth nationwide. Introducing Skills Learning programs at the district level will be an opportunity to popularize skills education linked with employability and job markets.

The minister took a deep interest in various ongoing programs and advised the Vice Chancellor to prepare a detailed report for implementing skills education nationwide.

Vice-Chancellor NSU, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, in his welcome message, outlined the successes of the University over the past four years.

The University has been transformed from a deserted place to the most progressive skills learning center, got recognition from the UNESCO/UNEVOC, participated in the UNEVOC Network Coaction Initiative 2022, and is continuing this honor for 2023.

The federal minister interacted with students receiving laptops in their meritorious accomplishments. He advised the students to pay attention to their studies and learn employable skills.

The students and faculty praised the federal minister's vision related to enhancing the employability of Pakistani youth across the country.

Madad Ali Sindhi also took a tour of laboratories and workshops and advised faculty members to pay full attention to training Pakistani youth.

He also praised the contribution of the University's Advisory Council toward their support of curriculum development and its alignment with workplace-ready learning.

According to the minister, continued community and employer support for empowering Pakistani youth with employable skills is the ultimate solution for a prosperous Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Job Lead Market All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan expected to achieve growth rate of 2.5 pe ..

Pakistan expected to achieve growth rate of 2.5 per cent in 2024: IMF

27 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler forms Supreme Committee for election ..

Sharjah Ruler forms Supreme Committee for elections of SCC

4 minutes ago
 Liberia votes as football superstar eyes second pr ..

Liberia votes as football superstar eyes second presidential term

9 minutes ago
 IHC removes objections on chairman PTI's ICA

IHC removes objections on chairman PTI's ICA

9 minutes ago
 Events held at IUB to mark World Mental Health Day

Events held at IUB to mark World Mental Health Day

9 minutes ago
 Mendis, Samarawickrama blast centuries for Sri Lan ..

Mendis, Samarawickrama blast centuries for Sri Lanka against Pakistan

9 minutes ago
Mushaal Mullick promises best facilities to prison ..

Mushaal Mullick promises best facilities to prisoners

9 minutes ago
 AIOU core committee holds meeting for Golden Jubil ..

AIOU core committee holds meeting for Golden Jubilee celebrations

8 minutes ago
 BZU holds white coat ceremony for aspiring nutriti ..

BZU holds white coat ceremony for aspiring nutritionists

8 minutes ago
 Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation visits Rescue 112 ..

Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

8 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs24m from 839 defaulters on 27th d ..

LESCO recovers Rs24m from 839 defaulters on 27th day of recovery campaign

8 minutes ago
 IMF forecasts UAE GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023, 4% i ..

IMF forecasts UAE GDP growth of 3.4% in 2023, 4% in 2024

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan