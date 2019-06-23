Pak-Qatar bileteral relations to open new era of development: Firdous

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday terming the visit of Qatari Emir to Pakistan a great achievement of the Prime Minister Imran Khan said the impact of the visit would be seen in all the fields.

In an exclusive talk with ptv news, she appreciated the PM's initiatives and said his credibility was worldwide proven that has introduced the soft image of the country across the globe.

About the visit , she said a ' joint working group ' had been formed and some targets, including LNG and LPG were identified adding Qatar wanted to invest in power sector that help to address the energy problems in Pakistan.

She hoped this visit would enhance the bilateral trade besides opening the door of more jobs for the youth in Qatar as the two countries agreed to increase the number of Pakistani workers employed in Qatar that would also eliminate the monopoly of India there in IT sector.

She said development of tourism industry was the vision of PM but it required a suitable infrastructure to attract the tourists adding this visit would help improve this industry.

Firdous said Pakistan and Qatar had agreed to take steps to enhance the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including trade, energy, oil and gas exploration, besides tourism and defense.

"Both counties are agreed to expand cooperation in the fields of aviation, maritime affairs, higher education, and defence and defence production", she added.

She said both the sides agreed to expand collaboration in the fields of agriculture and food.

She said, Pakistan would present footballs as a gift for ' FIFA World Cup', in Qatar.

Pakistan hoped to see its nationals in food, trade and various other sectors of Qatar.