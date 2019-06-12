Pak-Qatar Family Takaful launches family sehat plan

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ):Pak-Qatar Family Takaful has launched its Family Sehat Plan, which is considered among the first Individual health Takaful plan available across the country in 60 cities.

This launch is aligned with Pak-Qatar Takaful group vision of providing financial protection through Takaful to everyone, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Family Sehat plan will provide coverage for pre-existing conditions for any injury, illness, condition or symptom, medication, advice or diagnosis and includes medical outlay, laboratory test costs, hospitalization costs including critical illness.

It also included Cashless Hospitalization in over 200hospitals in the country.