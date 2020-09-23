UrduPoint.com
Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Signs MoU With Oladoc

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pak-Qatar Family Takaful has signed an agreement with Oladoc ( Digital healthcare platform) after a digital signing ceremony held in Karachi. This will enable Oladoc to make healthcare easily accessible in Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Country Head Corporate Distribution of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Tariq Saeed Chaudhry and Chief Executive Director, Oladoc, Abid Zuberi, said release here on Wednesday.

Through this partnership, members of Pak-Qatar Health Takaful can avail exclusive and exciting offer in which, they can connect with online doctors for appointment, and e-consultation with the ease and comfort of their home.

Head of TDT-Corporate (PQFTL), Tariq Saeed Chaudhary said that in the ongoing COVID-19 situation, where visiting a doctor is a challenge, medical and healthcare services are essential and cannot be avoided. This partnership aims to provide an alternative to their home and 24/7 availability of qualified doctors.

He said the digital health solutions are proving to be the future of healthcare following recent pandemic. This partnership will enable access to qualified doctors without having to step out and ensure safety of all.

