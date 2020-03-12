UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pak-Qatar General Takaful Signs Agreement With Machinesells.com

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 11:52 PM

Pak-Qatar General Takaful signs agreement with Machinesells.com

Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited has signed an agreement with Machinesells.com, Pakistan's first and largest industrial machinery trading platform

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited has signed an agreement with Machinesells.com, Pakistan's first and largest industrial machinery trading platform.

The signing ceremony was held recently and the agreement was signed by Deputy CEO, Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited, Azeem Iqbal Pirani and CEO and Co-Founder of Machinesells.com, Zeeshan Sheik, said press release on Thursday.

Through this strategic alliance, the customers of Machinesells.com will have an opportunity to get need based Takaful coverage for their machines instantly.

Azeem Pirani said that the agreement with Machinesells would definitely be very good for consumers. Consumers would now have access to Islamic insurance (Takaful) while purchasing industrial equipment. Insurance was a tool definitely required at industrial and commercial level. Consumers would now have the option on their fingertips. Machinesells (being an online portal) was doing a great service to the industrial sector of Pakistan by allowing consumers to interact with distributors and manufacturers." "This was something direly needed. Such platforms will play significant role. I am hopeful this agreement will bring fruitful results not only for Pak-Qatar Takaful and Machinesells.

com but for the customers of this particular segment as well," he remarked.

Zeeshan Sheikh commented that the main purpose was to introduce insurance on our platform through Pak-Qatar Takaful was to create a one stop solution for the customers who are intending to sell, buy or rent machines across Pakistan.

This collaboration would not only help reduce the traditional time frame in obtaining coverage facility but give a hassle free experience throughout the policy period.

"I hope this agreement will be beneficial for both Pak-Qatar and Machinesells and will lead to long-term business relationship," he remarked.

This initiative had been taken to facilitate the decision of customers for buying machines and getting it secured through Pak-Qatar General Takaful. This is the first step to make�machinesells.com�a one-stop solution for the customers of this industry. Machinesells.com is expanding and accumulating to build a strong connected wall for their clientele.

Machinesells.com will procure�to have�more steps and stands on this industrial platform with its strategic collaborator.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Rent Buy Alliance Lead Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

26 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

42 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

1 hour ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

1 hour ago

ATP-WTA Miami Open called off by local officials

13 minutes ago

Heat stress may affect over 1.2 b people annually ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.