Pak-Qatar General Takaful signs agreement with Machinesells.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited has signed an agreement with Machinesells.com, Pakistan's first and largest industrial machinery trading platform.

The signing ceremony was held recently and the agreement was signed by Deputy CEO, Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited, Azeem Iqbal Pirani and CEO and Co-Founder of Machinesells.com, Zeeshan Sheik, said press release on Thursday.

Through this strategic alliance, the customers of Machinesells.com will have an opportunity to get need based Takaful coverage for their machines instantly.

Azeem Pirani said that the agreement with Machinesells would definitely be very good for consumers. Consumers would now have access to Islamic insurance (Takaful) while purchasing industrial equipment. Insurance was a tool definitely required at industrial and commercial level. Consumers would now have the option on their fingertips. Machinesells (being an online portal) was doing a great service to the industrial sector of Pakistan by allowing consumers to interact with distributors and manufacturers." "This was something direly needed. Such platforms will play significant role. I am hopeful this agreement will bring fruitful results not only for Pak-Qatar Takaful and Machinesells.

com but for the customers of this particular segment as well," he remarked.

Zeeshan Sheikh commented that the main purpose was to introduce insurance on our platform through Pak-Qatar Takaful was to create a one stop solution for the customers who are intending to sell, buy or rent machines across Pakistan.

This collaboration would not only help reduce the traditional time frame in obtaining coverage facility but give a hassle free experience throughout the policy period.

"I hope this agreement will be beneficial for both Pak-Qatar and Machinesells and will lead to long-term business relationship," he remarked.

This initiative had been taken to facilitate the decision of customers for buying machines and getting it secured through Pak-Qatar General Takaful. This is the first step to make�machinesells.com�a one-stop solution for the customers of this industry. Machinesells.com is expanding and accumulating to build a strong connected wall for their clientele.

Machinesells.com will procure�to have�more steps and stands on this industrial platform with its strategic collaborator.