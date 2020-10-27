Pak-Qatar Takaful holds webinar on understanding takaful products

Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, in collaboration with IBA-CEIF held a webinar on Understanding Takaful Products

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):Pak-Qatar Takaful Group, in collaboration with IBA-CEIF held a webinar on Understanding Takaful Products.

Shariah Advisory Board Chairman Mufti Muhammad Hassaan Kaleem and CEO Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, Azeem I. Pirani were key speakers for the webinar at IBA's Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance here, said a press release on Tuesday.

Mufti Hassaan Kaleem, explaining about the concept of Takaful, said the word 'Takaful' originated from the Arabic language and means "joint or mutual guarantee". Takaful is a community-pooling system based on the principles of brotherhood and mutual help wherein participants contribute in a common fund to help those who need it the most." He said that takaful is a halal and ethical way to fulfill your financial protection and saving needs. It is a halal risk mitigation tool, which serves as an alternative to conventional insurance. It is fully transparent and fair ethical arrangement, which assists participants to share their risk based on cooperation, brotherhood and solidarity for common good.

Pak-Qatar Takaful CEO Azeem Pirani said it was extremely important to create awareness among the masses about the element of protection and its benefits.

Conducting regular seminars, workshops and appearance in media would also increase its reach throughout Pakistan, he said.

He highlighted that Pak- Qatar Takaful Group provided complete protection against all kinds of risks (life and non-life) and has strong support of Re-takaful operators.

The group offered a wide variety of services including Individual, Group and Banca products, which are customized according to the customer's financial position and needs. All these Takaful products are absolutely competitive, more rewarding and flexible for the customer, compared to the traditional insurance products.

The webinar was followed by Questions and Answers session by the viewers.