Pak-Qatar Takaful partners with Takaful Bazaar to promote Shariah-compliant products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pak-Qatar Family Takaful has partnered with Takaful Bazaar to promote Shariah-compliant products and ensure effective handling of customers through the use of technology.

The partnership with Takaful Bazaar will enable Pak-Qatar Family Takaful to expand its range of Sharia-compliant products and reach a wider audience. By partnering with Takaful Bazaar, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful can leverage its technology and reach customers who may not have been aware of its offerings previously.

Takaful Bazaar is a digital platform that provides customers with access to a variety of Takaful products and services from multiple providers.

Furthermore, the use of technology will enable Pak-Qatar Family Takaful to streamline its customer handling journey, making it easier and more convenient for customers to access its products and services.

This includes features such as online applications, real-time customer support, and digital claims processing.

The agreement for the purpose was signed by Pak-Qatar Family Takaful CEO Azeem Pirani and, Co-founders of Takaful Bazaar Mustafa Rehman and Hassan Muhammadi in presence of Zeeshan Haider, Head of Alternate Distribution and BancaTakaful – Pak-Qatar Family Takaful.

Speaking on the occasion, Azeem Pirani, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Takaful Bazaar to provide innovative and affordable family Takaful products that cater to the diverse needs of our customers in Pakistan.

"We believe that our expertise, combined with Takaful Bazaar's technology-driven approach, will help us achieve our shared goal of expanding financial protection to a wider audience."