UrduPoint.com

Pak-Qatar Takaful Partners With Takaful Bazaar To Promote Shariah-compliant Products

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Pak-Qatar Takaful partners with Takaful Bazaar to promote Shariah-compliant products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pak-Qatar Family Takaful has partnered with Takaful Bazaar to promote Shariah-compliant products and ensure effective handling of customers through the use of technology.

The partnership with Takaful Bazaar will enable Pak-Qatar Family Takaful to expand its range of Sharia-compliant products and reach a wider audience. By partnering with Takaful Bazaar, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful can leverage its technology and reach customers who may not have been aware of its offerings previously.

Takaful Bazaar is a digital platform that provides customers with access to a variety of Takaful products and services from multiple providers.

Furthermore, the use of technology will enable Pak-Qatar Family Takaful to streamline its customer handling journey, making it easier and more convenient for customers to access its products and services.

This includes features such as online applications, real-time customer support, and digital claims processing.

The agreement for the purpose was signed by Pak-Qatar Family Takaful CEO Azeem Pirani and, Co-founders of Takaful Bazaar Mustafa Rehman and Hassan Muhammadi in presence of Zeeshan Haider, Head of Alternate Distribution and BancaTakaful – Pak-Qatar Family Takaful.

Speaking on the occasion, Azeem Pirani, CEO of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful, said, "We are excited to collaborate with Takaful Bazaar to provide innovative and affordable family Takaful products that cater to the diverse needs of our customers in Pakistan.

"We believe that our expertise, combined with Takaful Bazaar's technology-driven approach, will help us achieve our shared goal of expanding financial protection to a wider audience."

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology May Family From Agreement

Recent Stories

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Amb ..

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Ambassador

33 minutes ago
 flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion ..

Flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion for 2022

33 minutes ago
 ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based ..

ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based therapy service to Al Ain Cent ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combati ..

UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combating money laundering

1 hour ago
 Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches ..

Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches &#039;Our Responsibility is Yo ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture ..

&#039;We Are All Police&#039; demonstrates culture of volunteerism at Sheikh Zay ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.